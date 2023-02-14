PDP to Tinubu: Attacking Nigerians in Lagos and elsewhere will not help you.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization has condemned Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, for resorting to violence against innocent Nigerians, particularly in Lagos State, simply because they did not support his “ill-fated and elusive life ambition” of becoming President of Nigeria. In a statement yesterday, Campaign Spokesperson Kola Ologbondiyan said it was appalling that Tinubu, instead of humbly accepting his rejection by Nigerians across the country given his baggage of incapacity, had resorted to venting his frustrations by unleashing violence on innocent Nigerians.

“Our campaign describes the attack as an inexcusable act of cowardice that can only come from a deflated APC presidential candidate clutching at straws.

“Nigerians are shocked by the viral video showing victims of Tinubu’s agents crying and pleading for help over their destroyed property and means of livelihood in Lagos State simply because they chose to support Atiku Abubakar, who embodies Nigerians’ hope for a better nation.” “The public is invited to note the eyewitness account of Tinubu’s agents’ involvement, including the “SA to the Governor of Lagos State, Hadji Awondu, Jamiu Erin, Mur

The PDP campaign said it was not surprised Tinubu would sink this low given his proclivity for brawling and thuggery, as well as his sustained incitement of his followers to insurgency in his desperation to win re-election.

Meanwhile, the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Rivers State has canceled a planned rally in the state for its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, following a series of deadly attacks on campaign council members.

The presidential campaign council had planned to hold a rally for the party’s candidates today, Tuesday, February 14, but it was canceled due to a series of reported attacks on Atiku supporters.

The PCC members told journalists that in order to avoid a serious disaster or loss of life caused by some suspected desperate politicians who did not want the rally to take place, they decided to cancel it until a later date was announced.

Senator Lee Maeba, Chairman of the PCC, led the PCC members in a briefing in Port Harcourt, alleging that the state government house police and other hoodlums had continued to commit acts of unrelenting violence, making it difficult for the party to secure a peaceful venue for the rally.

In a related development, the Bayelsa State Government has suspended all activities marking the three-year anniversary of the Senator Douye Diri-led administration.

The two-week program, which began last week with the inauguration of some key projects in the state, was halted in a statement issued by the Commissioner of Information, Orientation, and Strategy, Hon. Ayibaina Duba, in a Government House statement.

While the state government apologized for any inconveniences caused by the suspension, he stated that the anniversary activities would now take place after the presidential election.

Though no reason was given for the suspension, the death of the Governor’s father, Pa. Abraham Michael Diri, and the security challenges posed by increasing cash scarcity may be related.

