PDP To Sanction Wike, Makinde, Other Aggrieved G5 Governors After 2023 Elections

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s National Working Committee views the presidential elections as a major task and has chosen to deal with the alleged anti-party activities of Governor Nyesom Wike’s Integrity Group after the elections, according to Reporters.

According to reports, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), and Seyi Makinde (Oyo) resigned from the PDP Presidential Campaign Council last year, stating that they would not be involved in the campaigns unless the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, resigned.

Given Ayu’s unwillingness to leave and the PDP candidate, Atiku Abubakar’s apparent lack of interest in firing the former Senate President, the governors have formed alliances with their preferred presidential candidates.

While Makinde and Wike were supposed to be working for the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bola Tinubu, Ortom has openly sponsored the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, even though Ikpeazu and Ugwuanyi are said to be undecided between Atiku and Obi. Yet, findings found that Ayu will wield the heavy stick after the polls to showcase the party’s supremacy in accordance with the PDP constitution.

A former governor of a North-West state who is a member of the PDP National Executive Committee told reporters in confidence that the action of the aggrieved governors infuriated party stakeholders across the board, warning that failure to call them to order would raise a lot of questions from loyal members of the party.

“We observed every day how these leaders humiliated the party,” the NEC member stated. Nobody argued they had no grounds for complaint, but we all agreed that there were better ways to address the concerns than the way they did. “When the elders (Board of Trustees) intervened, we all assumed the crisis was over, but it simply became worse. We anticipate sanctions, but the party’s leadership will decide how to implement them.

Sheriff_Words (

)