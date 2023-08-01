PDP: Tinubu’s Broadcast Bereft Of Concrete Plan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the National broadcast of President Bola Tinubu shows that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led federal government lack focus and leadership to steer the country from troubled waters.

Debo Ologunagba, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said the broadcast was hurriedly put together to blackmail organised labour and divert attention away from the government’s “bad policies” during a press conference at the party headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the main opposition party, such “vacuous, illusory, and showy maladministration revealed a lack of leadership ingenuity and focus in the management of the nation’s affairs.”

The PDP is outraged that the broadcast is “another litany of false promises hurriedly put together by his (Tinubu) handlers in a desperate bid to hoodwink and beguile Nigerians, blackmail Labour Fronts, and divert public attention from the APC government’s life-discounting experiences.”

“The broadcast is a horrifying reminder of APC’s bogus promises, which include promises of three million jobs per year, making the Naira equal in value to the US dollar, and establishing a Small Business Loan Guarantee Scheme to create at least five million new jobs by 2019.”

“Nigerians are aware that the APC, with Senator Tinubu as National Leader, never fulfilled any of these promises, instead remaining unaccountable and turning our once prosperous nation into the world’s poverty capital, with over 100 million citizens unable to afford their daily meals and other basic necessities of life.”

“What then is the value of Senator Tinubu’s new promises of N75 billion for new jobs in 2024; N125 billion to SMEs; N50,000 each to 1,300 nano businesses; and cultivation of 750,000 hectares of land for food, all without concrete policy and implementation plan, and which at best are openings for corrupt patronage and syphoning of public funds?” he asked. According to Daily trust.

According to the party, a thorough examination of the speech reveals that it is just aspirational and intended to captivate voters, “as it is completely devoid of any concrete plans to address the energy crisis, production issues, monetary challenges, and worsening insecurity in our country.”

“It is instructive to note from the speech that the APC has no marshal plan to stimulate domestic crude refining as a response to the country’s crippling energy and manufacturing deficits; instead, the APC has committed our nation to the mercy of foreign interests and market forces.”

“The speech’s submission that there are no other options but for Nigerians to suffer hardship and high costs exposes APC’s scandalous cluelessness, lack of capacity, and lack of innovative ideas to effectively steady and manage a nation like Nigeria.”

