This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP thugs invade, destroy our party offices in Ede — APC alleges

The All Progressives Congress in Ede, Osun state has alleged that some thugs working for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the town invaded their party offices, destroying property therein.

The party in a statement issued by its Apex leader, Mufutau Oyewale on Monday, disclosed that the attack was an aftermath of the election petition tribunal verdict that sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke, who incidentally is from Ede.

According to the statement, the thugs went on the attack shortly after the decision and set fire to the APC secretariats in Ede South and Ede North.

It went on to say that the PDP hitmen have threatened to kidnap, kill, and maybe burn some of the party leaders in the town.

“How and when did exercising one’s right to free association and movement, which Nigeria’s current constitution recognizes as fundamental freedoms, become illegal?

Why should it be forbidden for an Ede native to belong to a political party other than the PDP just though that party’s governorship candidate is of PDP ancestry and comes from the historic town of Ede?

There are PDP members in Iragbiji, the hometown of Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, and there haven’t been any incidences of PDP members or leaders being persecuted, attacked, injured, or killed there, according to the statement. According to Vanguard.

Akindele Adekunle, the chairman of the Osun PDP, responded by saying the accusation was an attempt to divert attention from the public’s outcry against the party. He added that PDP had no thugs or militia weapons anywhere in the state.

“Osun The only reason the APC is raising a false alarm is because it got into difficulties for trying to utilize a backdoor to steal a popular mandate. The Osun PDP lacks a militia. Unlike the APC, which supported and encouraged thugs and outlaws throughout Ede and Osun throughout its four years in power, we have no records of thuggery.

“Only peaceful protests are held by Osun PDP members around the state. None of our members attacked anyone. APC may have fabricated assaults on purpose to create a false alarm. The actions of the Osun people demonstrate the broad support they have for Governor Ademola Adeleke.

He declared that “PDP and its Governor remain popular and would do everything legal to keep the people mandate.”

Content created and supplied by: Umaroo1 (via 50minds

News )

#PDP #thugs #invade #destroy #party #offices #Ede #APC #allegesPDP thugs invade, destroy our party offices in Ede — APC alleges Publish on 2023-01-30 19:43:09