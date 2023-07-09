PDP: They Believe that I know Jimoh and that I have collected money from him – Primate Ayodele

Primate Elijah Ayodele, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, recently made a statement regarding the upcoming elections in Kogi, Imo, and Ondo. According to him, he believes that Jimoh Ibrahim is the only person capable of delivering positive results in the Ondo election. Primate Ayodele acknowledges that his endorsement of Ibrahim may anger the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as they might think he has received financial support from Ibrahim. However, he asserts that this is simply how life works.

In the past, Primate Ayodele accurately predicted the victory of Akeredolu or “Borroface” in the previous Ondo election, which eventually came true. Now, he confidently claims that Jimoh Ibrahim is the best candidate for the upcoming election, emphasizing the importance of zoning in this context. According to his prophecy, Ibrahim is the candidate who can bring about the desired outcome for the state of Ondo. Primate Ayodele firmly stands by his prediction and urges others to keep this information in mind.

According to him:

“Let them also go and look at any events and make their prophecies. That is my answer. Now, Kogi election is coming, Imo election is coming. Ondo election is coming. Now I want to say something that the only person that can deliver Ondo is Jimoh Ibrahim.”

“If PDP hears this, they will get angry. They believe that I know Jimoh and that I have collected money from him. That is how life is. Before Akeredolu came out. I said it’s Akeredolu or Borroface. God gave it to Akeredolu. The next election that is coming up is Jimoh Ibrahim. Zoning is the answer, and Jimoh is the best candidate that can deliver that state. That is a prophecy. Keep it. I said in Kogi State, if the other candidate is not ready, the other candidates are ready and will do anything to win the election. Also in Bayelsa, PDP will do anything to win the election. The tribunal is on now. So let’s wait and watch it.”

To summarize, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the spiritual leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has expressed his belief that Jimoh Ibrahim is the ideal candidate to secure success in the forthcoming Ondo election. He acknowledges the potential backlash from the PDP for his endorsement and denies any financial involvement with Ibrahim. Drawing from his previous accurate predictions, Primate Ayodele maintains that zoning is crucial, and he firmly stands by his prophecy regarding Ibrahim’s ability to deliver positive results for the state of Ondo.

