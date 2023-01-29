PDP Targets Governor Ikpeazu And Goes After Wike’s Loyalists

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The party may have chosen to start a crackdown after months of confusion about what the Dr. Iyorchia Ayu-led National Working Committee intended to do with obstinate party members who are allied with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and four of his colleagues. Since the party’s presidential primary, in which Alhaji Atiku Abubakar defeated Wike, among others, to become the front-runner, Wike and his G5 colleagues Samuel Ortom (Benue), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) have been engaged in a running conflict with the party leadership. The party’s Ekiti Chapter’s leadership, which had previously been made up of supporters of the late Governor Ayo Fayose (a friend of the G5 governors), was ousted last Friday.

The PDP NWC suspended Okorie Tochukwu Okoroafor, the party’s Ebonyi State Chairman, for alleged anti-party acts exactly seven days later. One of the insiders added, It’s regrettable that we lost Prof. Uche Ikonne, who was the hand-picked successor of Ikpeazu till his demise, as our candidate in Abia State. Now, Governor Ikpeazu urged Governor Wike to carry out the duty of presenting the party flag to Ikonne, which was typically performed by the National Chairman or a party official the National Chairman designates to do so on his behalf. There will be a governorship primary, and the National Chairman and Secretary alone has the authority to write INEC the Ayu-led NWC is tasked by the constitution with organizing this primary.

