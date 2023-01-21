This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP suspension: My right was violated – Nnamani

A former Governor of Enugu State, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, has accused the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, of abusing his right.

His reaction came barely twenty-four hours the party suspended him along with Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) and seven members from Ekiti state over allegations of anti-party activities.

Nnamani responded in a statement on Saturday, claiming that as a result, his right to a fair hearing had been violated, noting that he had not been given the chance to voice his concerns in any meetings.

In his own words: “I was never informed at any time of any petition or complaint against me or of the reasons the PDP NWC decided to suspend me from the party.

“I was also not invited to any NWC of the party meetings, proceedings, or hearings where my alleged offense(s) was/were discussed.

“Therefore, at any meeting when the proposition and decision to suspend me from the party were taken, I was not offered the opportunity to make representations on my behalf.”

“I appreciate it. That my political career is still active gives me comfort. It is not in danger. We have a lot of confidence going into the upcoming elections.

“My right to a fair hearing was consequently infringed, especially during disciplinary hearings, against the explicit rules of the party constitution. More importantly, Nigeria’s federal republic has a superior constitution.

I thus urge everyone to maintain peace and follow the law while we carry on with our campaign in the hopes of winning it.

After the suspension was announced, he said, “I’m overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and solidarity to me across the length and breadth of Nigeria, and even across the party difference.” According to Vanguard report.

