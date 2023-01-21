PDP Suspension: I Was Not Given Any Warning By The Party Before I was Suspended—Chimaroke Nnamani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to obtained news reports, it was stated that the former governor of Enugu State, Chimaroke Nnamani, said his suspension by the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has nothing to do with his political career.

Chimaroke Nnamani

Do not forget that the People’s Democratic Party recently announced his suspension and that of some of his colleagues due to his involvement and that of a few others in anti-party activities.

However, while reacting to the suspension, the Former Enugu State Governor, Chimaroke Nnamani described the suspension has a shocking and an unexpected one.

Screenshot from Daily Post

According to one of his statements, Chimaroke Nnamani also said that “I was not given any warning by the party before I was suspended. “I was never at any time notified of any petition or complaint against me or informed of the grounds that formed the decision of the NWC of the PDP to suspend me from the party.”

“I was not also invited to any meeting, proceeding or hearing of the NWC of the party where my supposed offence(s) was/were discussed.” He said

Sagacious102 (

)