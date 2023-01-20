NEWS

PDP Suspends Senator Chimaroke Nnamani and Others Over Anti-Party Activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken decisive action by suspending several of its members over allegations of “anti-party activities.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the PDP, through a statement issued by the party’s publicity spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, announced the suspension of Chimaroke Nnamani, senator representing Enugu west senatorial district, and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) with effect from Friday, January 20, 2023.

In addition to Nnamani and Ogbu, the PDP also suspended several other members in Ekiti State for engaging in activities detrimental to the party’s interest. The suspended members in Ekiti State are Ayeni Funso, Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji, Emiola Adenike Jennifer, Ajayi Babatunde Samuel, Olayinka James Olalere, Akerele Oluyinka, and Fayose Oluwajomiloju John.

The PDP’s decision to suspend these members is a clear indication of the party’s commitment to upholding its principles and values. The party will not tolerate any actions that could harm its reputation or electoral chances. The PDP is currently the major opposition party in Nigeria and is determined to win the next general election by remaining united and focused on its mission to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect the nation from misrule.

While the specific actions that led to the suspensions were not disclosed, the PDP’s move to take action against members engaging in anti-party activities is an important step towards maintaining the integrity and credibility of the party. The PDP calls on all its leaders, critical stakeholders and members across the country to remain united and focused on the party’s mission.

