PDP suspends Nnamani, Funsho, others

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has wielded the big stick against some party members for alleged anti-party activities.

As part of the announcement, the Ekiti State Executive Committee was disbanded and a caretaker committee was formed to manage day-to-day party operations in the state.

This was stated in a statement released late on Friday in Abuja and signed by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the PDP’s national publicity secretary.

The suspension of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, on charges of anti-party activity was approved in accordance with the PDP Constitution (as revised in 2017), according to Ologunagba.

“The PDP implores all leaders, significant players, and throngs of Party members across the country to remain unified and focused on the objective of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild, and Redirect our nation from misrule,” it says.

In a related development, Ologunagba made the following statement in a separate statement: “Following recent developments in the Ekiti State Chapter of our great Party, the NWC after careful consideration and extensive consultations, on behalf of the National Executive Committee (NEC), and pursuant to Sections 29(2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), has dissolved the PDP Ekiti State Executive Committee with immediate effect.

Instead, the NWC, acting on behalf of the NEC, approved the appointment of the Ekiti State Caretaker Committee to manage the Party’s operations in the State for a period of three months beginning today, Friday, January 20, 2023, and to operate in accordance with Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

The PDP Ekiti State Caretaker Committee’s appointment of Arch. Sadiq Obanoyen as its chairman was also given approval by the NWC.

“The PDP exhorts all leaders, significant players, and throngs of Party members in Ekiti State to be unified and focused on the task at hand,” it says.

Afeezoladiti (

)