This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Suspends Fayose, Lateef Oladimeji, Others Over Anti-Party Activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended Oluwajomiloju Fayose, the son of former Ekiti State Governor Ayo Fayose, for participating in anti-party actions.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, announced the suspension that the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC) had implemented in a statement on Friday in Abuja. The PDP also declared it will dissolve the Ekiti State Executive Committee and appoint a caretaker committee to manage party operations in the state on a daily basis.

According to the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), Ologunagba approved the suspension of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) with immediate effect as a result of allegations of anti-party activities. This suspension will take effect today, Friday, January 20, 2023.

“In a similar vein, the NWC has authorized the suspension of the underlisted Party members in Ekiti State as of today, January 20, 2023, due to charges of anti-party conduct.

“In Ekiti State, the suspended members are;

1. Ayeni Funso (Ekiti North)

2. Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji (Ekiti Central)

3. Jennifer Emiola Adenike (Ekiti South II)

4. Samuel Ajayi Babatunde (Ekiti North II)

5. Mr. Olayinka James Olalere (Ekiti Central)

6. Akerele Oluyinka (Ekiti North I)

7. John Fayose Oluwajomiloju (Ekiti Central I)

“The PDP calls on all leaders, significant players, and the throngs of Party members across the nation to remain unified and committed to our Party’s objective to Rescue, Rebuild, and Redirect our nation from misrule,” it says. In a separate statement, Ologunagba claimed that the appointment of the Ekiti State Caretaker Committee to oversee Party operations in the State for a period of three months had been authorized by the PDP NWC.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Words (via 50minds

News )

#PDP #Suspends #Fayose #Lateef #Oladimeji #AntiParty #ActivitiesPDP Suspends Fayose, Lateef Oladimeji, Others Over Anti-Party Activities Publish on 2023-01-21 08:08:31