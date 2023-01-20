This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Suspends Ex-Gov Nnamani, Fayose’s Son, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended former Enugu State Governor, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani as a member of the party.

This was contained in a statement on Friday by the party’s spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, saying the suspension is with immediate effect.

He clarified that the National Working Committee’s decision to suspend Nnamani was based on accusations of anti-party activity made against the former governor (NWC).

Ayeni Funso from Ekiti North, Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji from Ekiti Central, Emiola Adenike Jennifer from Ekiti South II, Ajayi Babatunde Samuel from Ekiti North II, Olayinka James Olalere from Ekiti Central, Akerele Oluyinka from Ekiti North I, and Fayose Oluwajomiloju John were all also suspended (Ekiti central I).

The statement reads, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the suspension of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities, pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017).

“The PDP calls on all leaders, significant players, and the throngs of Party members across the nation to remain unified and committed to our Party’s objective to Rescue, Rebuild, and Redirect our nation from misrule,” it says.

Recently, Nnamani, a senator from the Enugu East senatorial district, openly declared his support for Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate.

