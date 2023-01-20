This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP suspends Chimaroke Nnamani, Fayose’s son, Chris Ogbu, others

Chimaroke Nnamani has been expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party.

According to a statement from the party, Mr. Nnamani was accused of engaging in anti-party actions, which led to his suspension, which will take effect on Friday.

According to the party’s national spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, the suspension was decided upon by the National Working Committee (NWC).

Fayose Oluwajomiloju, the son of Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti State, as well as Chris Ogbu of Imo State and Ayeni Funso of Ekiti State were also suspended by the NWC.

The current senator representing Enugu East on the PDP ticket is Mr. Nnamani, a former governor of Enugu State.

In addition, he is the party’s senatorial candidate for Enugu East in the next national assembly elections on February 25.

Despite being a PDP leader, he has been urging people to vote for Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate.

Olawajomiloju, Fayose’s son, is the PDP contender for the Ekiti Central Federal Constituency.

As the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar is thought to be opposed by Mr. Fayose. He hasn’t overtly supported Mr. Tinubu or any other presidential candidate, in contrast to Mr. Nnamani.

What will happen to the tickets of the suspended members is not entirely clear.

In accordance with the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), the Peoples Democratic Party’s National Working Committee (NWC) has approved the suspension of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani of Enugu State and Chief Chris Ogbu of Imo State, both of whom have been accused of engaging in anti-party activities, with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023.

Content created and supplied by: Wester234 (via 50minds

News )

#PDP #suspends #Chimaroke #Nnamani #Fayoses #son #Chris #OgbuPDP suspends Chimaroke Nnamani, Fayose’s son, Chris Ogbu, others Publish on 2023-01-20 23:47:10