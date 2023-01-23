PDP Supporters Display On Water As Atiku Takes His Presidential Campaign To Bayelsa (Video)

There was a mini carnival and cultural display at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign rally in Bayelsa State on January 23, 2023.

The PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, took his campaign to the Niger-Delta state on Monday.

The campaign train was received by the people of the state with joy and happiness.

Bayelsa, which is the smallest state in the country, is surrounded by water. A huge majority of the people are engaged in fishing and other water-related businesses.

The people displayed their cultural heritage on water during the PDP presidential campaign rally.

The event was attended by thousands of PDP supporters who came from the eight local government areas of the state.

The main event was held at the Ox Bow Lake Pavilion in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

Many prominent Nigerians from the main opposition party were present at the campaign rally. The rally was hosted by Governor Duoye Diri.

