PDP: SPV Fraud Allegations against Atiku Diversionary

The claims and counter charges between the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People Democratic party (PDP) over the Particular Reason Vehicles (SPV) adventure proceeded with yesterday as the principal resistance depicted the charge against its official competitor, Atiku Abubakar as diversionary. This was similarly as Atiku, talking in Ogun during a convention yesterday, said the APC-drove national government has bombed Nigerians and as such they should not be gotten back to control.

Atiku charged individuals from the party to make a solid effort to guarantee its triumph at the impending political decision, saying winning one’s surveying unit was a pre-condition to profit from his organization. Likewise, the PDP PCC demanded that the charges against Atiku was a plot by the official competitor of the decision party, Bola Tinubu to redirect consideration from his reiteration of monstrosities with unwarranted contention of defilement.

An informant, Mr. Michael Achimugu as of late claimed that both the previous VP and previous President Olusegun Obasanjo utilized SPVs to siphon public assets during their residency.

