PDP sponsored thugs to attack Buhari in Kano – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) of paying thugs to attack President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano State.

The PDP sponsored thugs to attack Buhari while he was in Kano, the APC claims, which was treasonous.

Felix Morka, the national publicity secretary for the APC, believes that the former ruling party needs to be examined and scrutinized.

Morka claimed in a statement that the PDP had ran the most scandalous, abhorrent, and provocative campaigns in the history of the country.

The PDP’s statement addressing President Muhammadu Buhari’s recent trip to Kano, in Morka’s opinion, is nothing less than a confessional statement of a criminal conspiracy. By purposefully promoting and supporting paid urchins’ antisocial, violent, and excessive behavior during the presidential engagement in Kano, PDP has crossed the line into serious criminality.

This is intolerable, and law enforcement has to look into it right once and bring everyone responsible for this terrible crime to justice.

