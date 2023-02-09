PDP Spokesman, Dino Melaye Tackles Kashim Shettima Over Alleged Insult to Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With barely 20 days until the long-awaited presidential elections as scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a video has surfaced online that captures the spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Management Committee and former lawmaker representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Senator Dino Melaye, trading verbal wars with Senator Kashim Shettima, a former Borno State governor and vice presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former Kogi legislator who spoke at the just-concluded presidential campaign rally of the PDP held in Yobe state alleged that Kashim Shettima had insulted his principal, former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, and this was why he was throwing insults to the paternal side of the APC chieftain.

The transcript from the video, as translated from the Hausa language, reads, “There is one who has no shame; his name is Kashim Shettima.” “He stood up and insulted Atiku.” “Tell him that I, Dino Melaye, now abuse his father!”

The words from Senator Dino Melaye received loud cheers and applause from the participants, but this clearly shows a detion from the Peace Accord, which urged all presidential candidates and their spokespersons to stick to an issue-based campaign and avoid verbal wars.

You can watch the video here.

