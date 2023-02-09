This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Spokesman, Dino Melaye Shades Kashim Shettima Over Alleged Insult to Atiku

A video has emerged online just 20 days before the long-awaited presidential elections that have been scheduled by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). In the video, Senator Dino Melaye, the spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Management Committee and a former lawmaker who represented Kogi West Senatorial District, can be seen engaging in verbal battles with Senator Kashim Shettima, a former governor of Borno State and the vice presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) (APC).

At the just-concluded presidential campaign rally of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held in Yobe state, a former legislator from the state of Kogi made the allegation that Kashim Shettima had insulted Atiku Abubakar, the former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and that this was the reason why he was insulting the paternal side of the APC chieftain. Abubakar is Kashim Shettima

According to the content of the video, which was originally recorded in Hausa and has now been translated into English, “There is one who has no shame; his name is Kashim Shettima.” “He rose up and insulted Atiku,” said the other person. Tell him that I, Dino Melaye, have taken it upon myself to verbally harass his father!

The statements made by Senator Dino Melaye were met with loud cheers and applause from the participants; however, this clearly demonstrates a deviation from the Peace Accord, which urged all presidential candidates and their spokespersons to stick to an issue-based campaign and avoid verbal wars. The participants applauded and cheered loudly in response to Senator Dino Melaye’s statements.

