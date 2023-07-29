PDP Should Expel Wike Immediately – Ossai Success

Mr Ossai Success, the former governor of Delta State’s media assistant, has petitioned the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to immediately suspend former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike from the party.

Nyesom Wike, Immediate Past Governor of Rivers State

Ossai, who made the announcement in Asaba yesterday, stated that Wike hasn’t made an impact on the party in recent times. “For his gross misconduct and appointment as Minister by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike should be expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party immediately.”

Ossai Success, former Governor of Delta State Media Aide

“Although the PDP should have done this sooner, it is not too late.””Rather than waiting for his resignation from the party, the National Working Committee should convene an emergency meeting and expel him.””Wike hasn’t had an impact on the party in recent times because his behaviours are contrary to party norms,” he explained.

Source: VANGUARD

Wale_Writes (

)