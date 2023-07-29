NEWS

PDP Should Expel Wike Immediately – Ossai Success

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read

Mr Ossai Success, the former governor of Delta State’s media assistant, has petitioned the Peoples Democratic Party PDP to immediately suspend former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike from the party.

Nyesom Wike, Immediate Past Governor of Rivers State

Ossai, who made the announcement in Asaba yesterday, stated that Wike hasn’t made an impact on the party in recent times. “For his gross misconduct and appointment as Minister by President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike should be expelled from the Peoples Democratic Party immediately.”

Ossai Success, former Governor of Delta State Media Aide

“Although the PDP should have done this sooner, it is not too late.””Rather than waiting for his resignation from the party, the National Working Committee should convene an emergency meeting and expel him.””Wike hasn’t had an impact on the party in recent times because his behaviours are contrary to party norms,” he explained.

Source: VANGUARD

Wale_Writes (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 11 hours ago
0 322 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Doctors reveals the reason why Erling Haaland is still growing even at 23

44 mins ago

I campaigned with Jonathan in 2015; northerners says they don’t want to hear anything- Peter Obi

54 mins ago

Transfer: Liverpool in talks to sign Mbappe on loan, Hazard considers retirement amid lack of offers

1 hour ago

There Are Constituencies Where The Igbo Must Win In Lagos, You Cannot Do Anything About It Amucheazi

1 hour ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button