PDP Senator reveals why he supports Tinubu, claims it is morally wrong to leave power in the North

A PDP Senator representing Enugu East LGA, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani has revealed why he prefers Tinubu to Atiku ahead of the upcoming election. The former Enugu state governor explained that failure to respect power rotation between the North and South is the main reason PDP is facing crisis. He noted that the party’s lack of respect for its rule was what made him go for the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Nnamani made this known in a statement he made in Abuja on Sunday.

Nnamani explained that even when the PDP national Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu promised to step down should a Northerner emerge as the party flag bearer, the constitutional provision was turned upside down. The PDP Senator claimed that it was through maneuvering that the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar got the party’s presidential ticket. He noted that it is morally wrong to leave power in the North after buhari’s tenure.

Nnamani explained that after critically examining the situation at hand, he came to realize that Tinubu is the preferred candidate from the South.

