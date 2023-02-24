PDP Senator Reacts After Members of PDP Were Killed By Suspected APC Thugs in Osun State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, has condemned in strong terms the gruesome murder of three people in Ilesa in Osun State.

SaharaReporters had reported how three people were confirmed dead while dozens of others sustained injuries during a clash that erupted between members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was gathered that the party members last Friday evening began shooting and attacking one another with guns, cutlasses, clubs, knives, broken bottles, charms, and other weapons in Osun East Senatorial District.

Democracy is not good for Nigeria but a curse , the military administration was the best and it was when they brought in politicians that affected their image.

Nigeria politics always results negative with human sacrifice. Both parties are killing the country

Desperate party, God is exposing you before the world. Thieves. All of una Na the same people..

Source: SaharaReporters and Facebook

