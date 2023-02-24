NEWS

PDP Senator Reacts After Members of PDP Were Killed By Suspected APC Thugs in Osun State

The Senator representing Osun East Senatorial District, Senator Francis Fadahunsi, has condemned in strong terms the gruesome murder of three people in Ilesa in Osun State.

SaharaReporters had reported how three people were confirmed dead while dozens of others sustained injuries during a clash that erupted between members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

It was gathered that the party members last Friday evening began shooting and attacking one another with guns, cutlasses, clubs, knives, broken bottles, charms, and other weapons in Osun East Senatorial District.

The news headline has generated mixed reactions among the Facebook users. Kindly read some of the reactions from Nigerians that commented below the news on Facebook:

Democracy is not good for Nigeria but a curse , the military administration was the best and it was when they brought in politicians that affected their image.

Nigeria politics always results negative with human sacrifice. Both parties are killing the country

Desperate party, God is exposing you before the world. Thieves. All of una Na the same people..

What is your opinion on this matter? Kindly drop your comments in the box below.

Source: SaharaReporters and Facebook

