PDP Senator, Nnamani Reveals Why He Supports Tinubu, Claims It Is Morally Wrong To Leave Power In The North

Before the forthcoming election, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani of the PDP, who represents Enugu East LGA, explained why he favours Tinubu to Atiku. The former governor of Enugu State highlighted that the primary cause of PDP’s current issue is the party’s unwillingness to honor the North-South power rotation.

He stated that he supported Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, because of the party’s disregard for its rules. In a statement he issued on Sunday in Abuja, Nnamani made this clear.

Nnamani said that despite Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman, promising to resign if a Northerner won the party’s nomination, the constitutional clause was misapplied. The PDP senator alleged that Atiku Abubakar, the party’s presidential contender, obtained the nomination through scheming. He pointed out that it is immoral to maintain power in the North after Buhari leaves office.

Nnamani said that after carefully evaluating the current scenario, he has come to the conclusion that Tinubu is the best candidate from the South.

