PDP Senator, Chimaroke Nnamani Finally Reveals Why He Is Supporting APC Candidate, Bola Tinubu

A member of the red chamber of the national assembly, Chimaroke Nnamani has finally revealed why he is supporting the presidential ambition of former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Chimaroke Nnamani, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party stated that he is supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress because the Peoples Democratic Party breached its constitution and disallowed the South the opportunity to run for the presidency.

Recall that a Northerner, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar who hails from Adamawa State won the PDP presidential ticket during the primary election last year. He is currently one of the leading presidential candidates ahead of next month’s poll.

Ken Nnamani, a former Governor of Enugu State stated that the outcome of the presidential primary infuriated southern PDP faithful including the G-5 governors who insisted on respecting the North-South rotation principle.

