PDP Reveals The Main Reason Behind The Cancellation Of Atiku’s Campaign Rally In Rivers State

The scheduled campaign gathering for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in Port Harcourt was canceled, according to the Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council, in order to prevent fatalities.

During a Monday press conference in Port Harcourt, Senator Lee Maeba, the chairman of the PDP PCC in Rivers State, provided the justification.

Maeba remembered that during the previous three months, there had been a number of attacks in the state against PDP members and Atiku supporters.

The Rivers State Government had closed the businesses of important party figures that had backed the presidential candidate’s campaign.

The state campaign council has agreed with our principals that the rally must be postponed or cancelled in order to prevent any fatalities. This is done in full cooperation with the national presidential campaign council, the candidate, and the party.

The state campaign council believes that no human life loss can be tolerated or accepted before, during, or after the rally.

The governor has unleashed unremitting aggression, employing Government House police and other street thugs, making it difficult for peaceful usage of the facilities in the state, Maeba lamented.

