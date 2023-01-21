This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Reveals A List Of Suspended Members

In response to some suspected anti-party acts, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) has used the heavy stick.

In addition, it declared the dissolution of the Ekiti State Executive Committee and the formation of a caretaker committee to manage day-to-day party operations in the state.

This information was provided in a statement that was published late on Friday in Abuja and was signed by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, the PDP’s national publicity secretary.

In accordance with the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), Ologunagba said, “After a very thorough review and consideration of the affairs of our Party in the country, approved the suspension of Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu State) and Chief Chris Ogbu (Imo State) with effect from today, Friday, January 20, 2023, over allegations of anti-party activities.”

Similarly, the NWC has authorized the suspension of the underlisted Party members in Ekiti State, which will take effect today, January 20, 2023, due to accusations of anti-party activity.

“The suspended members in Ekiti State are;

1. Ayeni Funso -(Ekiti North)

2. Ajijola Lateef Oladimeji -(Ekiti Central)

Others are;

1. Emiola Adenike Jennifer -(Ekiti South II)

2. Ajayi Babatunde Samuel -(Ekiti North II)

3. Olayinka James Olalere -(Ekiti Central)

4. Akerele Oluyinka -(Ekiti North I)

5. Fayose Oluwajomiloju John -(Ekiti

Central I)

“The PDP urges all leaders, critical stakeholders and teeming members of our Party across the country to remain united and focused on the mission of our Party to Rescue, Rebuild and Redirect our nation from misrule.”

