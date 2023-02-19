This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Replies APC: You Are The Same Hands That Play The War Drums But Pose As The Peacemakers

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed concern that the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his vice presidential candidate, Kashim Shettima, are reportedly manipulating the political landscape in order to spark a national crisis in the general elections of 2023.

The undemocratic scheme, it was further claimed, was based on the knowledge that the two would lose the presidential election in February 2023.

This was said in a statement provided to newsmen in Abuja by the Atiku/Okowa Campaign Group and signed by the party’s spokesman, Nebo Olugunagba.

The phrase “Nigerians must realize that the APC and its Presidential candidate, Tinubu, are the actual enemies of our country; they are the cunning “assailants” who pose as the comforters;” is part of the statement.

“The questions begging for answers which these anti-democratic elements are evading are: what was their response when ASUU went on strike for 8 months? Why did these APC governors avoid discussing the issues of unemployment, poverty, and socioeconomic development in this country? What were their responses to the corruption issue, in which they have acted as leaders.

The ignominious video of pocketing the dollars easily comes tomind here”.

The PDP said, however, that today, APC and Tinubu are attempting to use the economic hardship he and his party created to further manipulate Nigerians in an attempt to wantonly destroy national unity and democratic order.

