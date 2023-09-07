PDP rejects tribunal judgment, says judges acted against reason, facts, evidence

The Peoples Democratic Party has rejected the presidential election petitions tribunal judgment affirming the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the February 25 presidential poll.

In a statement by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, PDP said the judgment was against reason, facts and evidence presented in court.

“As a party, we have had an initial review of the judgment as delivered by the PEPC, and we unequivocally reject the said judgment in its entirety. The judgment is against reason, against the facts and evidence presented in court, against the relevant electoral laws, guidelines and regulations, as well as the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended),” the PDP asserted.

The statement added, “Indeed, the judgment is generous in technicalities and very short in delivering substantial justice in the matter.”

The opposition described itself as a law-abiding party and would, with its lawyers, have a comprehensive review of the judgment and decide on the next line of action within the ambit of the law.

PDP called on Nigerians to remain calm and united, saying the party will continue to lead the charge to defend Nigeria’s democracy, stressing that the party would continue to ensure that the people’s will, as expressed in the February 25 election, is respected and restored.

The PDP and its candidate, Atiku Abubakar, had gone to court against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Mr Tinubu over his declaration as winner of the election.

In its judgment, the court dismissed all three petitions by the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and that of the PDP and Mr Abubakar.

(NAN)