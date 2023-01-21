PDP Reacts To Alleged Endorsement Of APC Guber Candidate By Katsina Emir

The reported previous support of APC governor candidate Dr. Dikko Umar Radda by the emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, has prompted a response from Dr. Mustapha Inuwa, the director of the Katsina State PDP Atiku/Lado Campaign Council.

Inuwa stated that the support was the Emir’s personal opinion and not the opinion of the entire Emirate in response to questioning from Newsmen at a press conference in Katsina.

“The PDP should not view the Emir’s endorsement as a threat.”

The PDP Campaign Director said that Lado would defeat Dikko even today if INEC set up a voting booth on the grounds of the Emirate Council.

“PDP will so lose only the Emir’s vote but not that of those within Kofar Soro or others close to him.”

Inuwa stated, “Among the other candidates in the state, Lado of the PDP is the only credible candidate to beat in the 2023 Gubernatorial election. According to independent report.

Content created and supplied by: Ismaeeliii (via 50minds

News )

