PDP Reacts As Tinubu Tells Kwara People To Fight For Freedom From Past Political Oppressors

With political campaigns ramping up in every nook and cranny of Nigeria ahead of the much-anticipated 2023 general elections in the country, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lampooned the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu over his recent comments in which he urged people of Kwara State fight for freedom against their perceived oppressors.

Recall that while addressing a mammoth crowd of supporters at the APC presidential campaign rally in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital a few days ago, Tinubu told the people to fight in ensuring that their freedom remained secured against their past political oppressors who are seeking to return to power in the upcoming gubernatorial elections in the state. He then urged the people to vote for him and the APC governor, Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq, warning that allowing the PDP back into power could spell doom for Kwara and Nigeria.

“You kicked them out and now they want to come back. Do not allow them back. They only want to devour what they could not take the first time. If you give them the chance, they will strip Kwara and Nigeria bare to the bone,” Tinubu said.

However, reacting to Tinubu’s remarks via an official statement issued through one of its spokespersons, Prince Tunji Morofonye, the PDP described the APC candidate’s Ilorin campaign as a ‘show of shame’. In the statement, the former ruling party accused Tinubu of asking Kwarans to fight for freedom that he has refused to give Lagosians since he became governor of the state in 1999.

Part of the statement reads; “We can’t but ask Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu about his draconian stranglehold on the throat of Lagos State and the freedom of the state. This is a state he has run like a private estate since 1999. His wife, son, daughter, and son-in-law, all hold political positions in Lagos State. Thus, our question is, where is the freedom in Lagos State, Asiwaju sir?”

SOURCE: The DAILY POST.

