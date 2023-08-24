NEWS

PDP Reacts After Chicago University In The USA Agreed To Release The Credentials Of President Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has reacted after The Chicago State University in the United States of America, USA agreed to released the credentials of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Peoples Democratic Party and its Presidential Candidate in the February 25, 2023 Election, had filed a case against Tinubu in a court in the United States of America challenging his educational qualifications.

Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress had in the February, 25, 2023 presidential election defeated the standard flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and other strong contenders in the race.

The Peoples Democratic Party says on its verified Twitter page; “This is now official. The Chicago State University in the United States of America, in response to the application filed by the @OfficialPDPNig and its Presidential Candidate in the February 25, 2023 Election, @Atiku has agreed to release the credentials of Bola A. Tinubu.”

The main opposition party added; “Nigerians and members of the international community are eagerly waiting for this information as this will form greater part of the decision making process of the petition before the court”

The recent post by the Peoples Democratic Party on its verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

