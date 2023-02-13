PDP rally in Rivers cancelled over insecurity – PCC

The former vice president of Nigeria when Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was the president of Nigeria and the present People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar canceled a campaign that was supposed to hold in Rivers State because of security issues.

Atiku announced the cancellation of the event planned for this week through the Rivers PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in a statement on Monday.

Sen. Lee Maeba, the chairman of the PDP PCC in Rivers State, declared that the planned presidential campaign would not go ahead due to security reasons.

In a statement, Sen. Lee Maeba, the chairman of the PDP PCC in Rivers, warned that “Atiku Abubakar’s projected victory does not warrant the blood of any Rivers man or woman.”

There was a plan in place for the campaign to take place in the state, but the recent security challenges that have been faced in the past week made the party make the appropriate decision of canceling all campaign plans.

