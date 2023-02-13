NEWS

PDP rally in Rivers cancelled over insecurity – PCC

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 9 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP rally in Rivers cancelled over insecurity – PCC

The former vice president of Nigeria when Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was the president of Nigeria and the present People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar canceled a campaign that was supposed to hold in Rivers State because of security issues.

 

Atiku announced the cancellation of the event planned for this week through the Rivers PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in a statement on Monday.

 

Sen. Lee Maeba, the chairman of the PDP PCC in Rivers State, declared that the planned presidential campaign would not go ahead due to security reasons.

In a statement, Sen. Lee Maeba, the chairman of the PDP PCC in Rivers, warned that “Atiku Abubakar’s projected victory does not warrant the blood of any Rivers man or woman.”

There was a plan in place for the campaign to take place in the state, but the recent security challenges that have been faced in the past week made the party make the appropriate decision of canceling all campaign plans.

Content created and supplied by: TheTirelessWriter (via 50minds
News )

#PDP #rally #Rivers #cancelled #insecurity #PCCPDP rally in Rivers cancelled over insecurity – PCC Publish on 2023-02-13 16:06:15



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 9 hours ago
0 321 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Obi: What I Did That Made Abacha Point Me Out Of Many People As Chairman Of Tincan Port In Lagos

10 mins ago

Some People Said the Oba of Lagos Didn’t Want to See Me, But It’s Not True —Peter Obi

10 mins ago

I’m with Tinubu 100% – Buhari

17 mins ago

Asiwaju Tinubu Reacts After An Eventful APC Presidential Campaign Rally Held Today In Gombe State

19 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button