PDP raises over N747m for campaign in Sokoto

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has raised over N747.6 million ($2 million) during a fundraising event. According to a press statement from the governor’s special adviser on media and publicity, more donations are expected as guests depart the event.

The governor of Bayelsa State, former Senate President Bukola Saraki, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives Yakubu Dogara donated N80 million to the Sokoto State PDP. A chieftain of the party, Alhaji Mukhtar Maigona, and AFDIN Construction Company Limited and Mr. Ese Omorode, who were co-launchers of the event, also donated N50 million each.

All donations were made in accordance with the Electoral Act, which sets the ceiling of donations to political parties at N50 million. The fundraising was conducted transparently and was attended by a large number of PDP stakeholders from across the country.

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto State expressed gratitude to the donors and guests, pointing out that the presence of Gov. Diri and Saraki was a reflection of the historic ties between Sokoto and Ogbia/Ilorin. Saraki said that Sokoto State has sent a clear message about the political direction of the country and urged donors to donate generously for the party’s electoral victories.

Diri, who also spoke at the event, said that the fundraising would contribute to the success of the PDP nationwide and urged participants to make generous donations to the party. He emphasized that restoring Nigeria can only be done by voting for the PDP.

