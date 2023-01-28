PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Speaks On January 31 Deadline For Old Naira Notes

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to extend the deadline for the phase-out of the current naira notes that are out of date. On Saturday, Atiku said that the deadline was making life difficult for Nigerians in a brief video that was shared on social media.

Atiku claims that currency reform is a standard process worldwide, thus the situation in Nigeria is not unusual; rather, the public is suffering as a result of the January 31 deadline.

He said that the Central Bank of Nigeria’s ongoing policy to redesign the naira notes had caused “wild reactions throughout the country and abroad.” Although this practice is widespread and nothing new, as the deadline of January 31 draws near, many Nigerians have expressed concern about how the policy and the deadline will make life more challenging for Nigerians. ‘’ The transition from the old to the new currency will take longer than anticipated since so many Nigerians lack bank accounts, particularly farmers, artisans, and people living in rural areas.

He begged for a deadline extension in order to assist the people in their challenging situation. The January 31 deadline will undoubtedly cause a significant hardship on our people, and it will be gracious on the part of the government and the regulatory agency to lessen the load on the people for the public interest, he said. “On that basis, I must join the growing calls for a slight extension of the monetary conversion policy.

Content created and supplied by: SimeonDav (via 50minds

News )

#PDP #Presidential #Candidate #Atiku #Speaks #January #Deadline #Naira #NotesPDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Speaks On January 31 Deadline For Old Naira Notes Publish on 2023-01-28 20:29:06