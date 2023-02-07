PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar Sympathised With Victim Of Turkey-Syria Earthquake

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party, PDP has reacted to the earthquake that occurred in Turkey and Syria. It was gathered that the earthquake that happened a few days ago caused a lot of casualties.

The outspoken former vice president took to his verified Twitter handle to show sympathy for affected ones. Though the casualties were many, the total number of deaths is yet to be known. Read his tweet below.

“I am numbed by the growing number of casualties in the Turkey-Syria earthquake. I can only imagine the grief of the thousands of families who may have lost dear ones and the plight of the injured and those made homeless by this tragedy”.

“However, I am inspired by the solidarity and support of the rest of the world, particularly adversaries. It confirms that we are indeed one people, and what affects one should be of concern to the rest of humanity”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased and the governments and people of Turkey and Syria. May the souls of the dead rest in peace”. -AA

