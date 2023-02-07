PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar Receives Blessings From Sheikh Dahiru [Photos]

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

His Excellency, The Former Vice President Of The Federal republic of Nigeria And PDP Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar paid a courtesy visit to Renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Bauchi.

It was gathered that the vibrant politician was accompanied by the executive Governor Senator Bala Mohammed.

Speaking earlier today, The candidate said his administration will focus more on security and eradication of poverty across Nigeria.

Mr Abubakar made this known while interacting with Sheikh Dahiru at his residence during his Presidential campaign rally in Bauchi.

In his remark, The popular Islamic cleric described him as a man of integrity, adding that may God almighty to grant him success ahead of the general elections.

He furthermore wish him a safe journey back home to his family.

Source: This story was published on the facebook account of the Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on media and publicity, Honourable Lawal Muazu, kindly visit the page to read more.

Kappa (

)