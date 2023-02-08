PDP Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar Identifies APC’s Greatest Undoing Ahead Of 2023 Elections

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has identified the poor performance record, in terms of security, education job creation, national unity as well as unemployment, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, as their greatest undoing ahead of the 2023 general elections (Punch).

Atiku Abubakar (left).

The PDP candidate who spoke recently in a statement, while alleging that the APC was trying to use religious issues against him, argued that the ruling party had become exhausted because the party had squandered its goodwill due to poor performance, adding that the 2023 election would be a confidence vote on the APC.

According to Atiku: “I’m not your (APC) enemy; your enemy is your disastrous record in terms of security, education, job creation, unemployment and unity. Your performance record is your greatest undoing.”

Cited report.

Atiku who visibly expressed the fact that Nigerians have united and galvanized themselves against the APC due to the current hardship, went further to ask the ruling party to apologise to the nation and ask for forgiveness from Nigerians for the sorry state of the nation.

What do you think about this? Do you agree with Atiku on this? Comment your thoughts below.

Image credit: Punch

INNOCESSON (

)