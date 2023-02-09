This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Presidential Campaign DG, Governor Tambuwal Loses His Deputy To APC [Photos]

His Excellency, The Executive Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Alhaji Munir Daniya has left PDP for APC.

This development came after a letter that was shared by the office of deputy Governor on Facebook.

It will be recall that When Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal contested for the PDP presidential primaries in 2019, Hon. Manir M. Dan’iya contested and won the PDP gubernatorial candidacy in Sokoto.

Out of his benevolence, Manir Dan’iya surrendered his mandate to his former boss, Tambuwal, when the latter lost his bid to become the presidential flag bearer of the PDP in 2019.

This was, however, on the sole stipulation and agreement that in 2023, Tambuwal would facilitate Manir’s gubernatorial candidature.

Unfortunately, when the turn came in 2022, Tambuwal denied the agreement. He robbed Dan’iya of his partisan right to be voted for as a gubernatorial contender in the PDP primaries.

According to a report, The major reason behind this decision being that Dan’iya was politically groomed from by Ummarun Kwabo A.A.

Tambuwal possibly thought that even if he support Dan’iya’s candidacy, the latter’s loyalty would be concentrated elsewhere.

He therefore, anointed someone who he brought into politics and unilaterally declared him as the PDP gubernatorial candidate.

The political atmosphere in Sokoto is currently tense with the defection of these giant politicians to the almighty All Progessive Congress (APC).

Source: This story was published on the facebook account of the sokoto state deputy Governor’s Office.

Content created and supplied by: KappaNews

News )

