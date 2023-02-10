This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Postpones Atiku Presidential Campaign Rally In Rivers

The Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign rally in Rivers State has been postponed, according to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The event had been originally scheduled for Saturday, February 11, 2023.

The PDP Presidential Campaign Council in the state apologised to party members and supporters for any hardships the rescheduled event may have caused them in a statement released on Friday (today).

It was stated that the electioneering event has been moved from its original date to February 14, 2023. The Campaign Council spokesperson, Dr. Leloonu Nwibubasa, did not specify if the venue had been altered or not in the news release.

Nwibubasa, however, announced that the rally will take place at 9 am on the new date and that information regarding the location will be made available to the general public as soon as feasible.

The PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Rivers State Chapter, issued a statement regretting the postponement and pleading with the public, PDP members, and supporters of Atiku/Okowa to be understanding of whatever inconveniences this change in schedule may bring about.

“Keep a date with Atiku/Okowa for a better Nigeria,” the message reads.

