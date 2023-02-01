PDP Plans To Disrupt Benue APC Guber Rerun Primaries – DONALD KUMUN

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Having exhaustively emaciated her ways in all the Court cases, filed against the Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), for the 2023 General Elections, in Benue State, Rev. Fr. Dr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, to stop him from appearing on the ballot papers, the antics of the mandate, are still adamant to pull him down by all means.

This is even as the official publication/commencement of activities, for the conduct of the rerun Governorship DIRECT PRIMARY ELECTION, in the State, by the party (APC), is the center of attraction to give Fr. Alia another soft landing, at the end of the election.

Consequently, there are strong indications, which allegedly revealed from a reliable source, in the camp of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP), who has the interest of the State at heart that, the party is employing every possible means to disrupt the rerun election, in the affected local governments, not to meet the order of conducting the Primaries within the stipulated 14 days.

The source is also optimistic that, the ruling party would abort the rerun Primaries if APC is not proactive as expected to beef up security in the local governments, to enable members of the party, come out en mass, and cast their votes, for their preferred Candidate.

“What they are planing to do is to disrupt the election completely, and prevent APC members from going out to vote for Fr. Alia. They don’t want him to be on the ballot papers at all. They want to scare people from coming out to vote, and have their way. Most of the youths instructed to do this job, are members of the LIVE STOCK GUARDS, recruited by the Governor in the 23 local government areas of the State.

“The Returning Officers/Supervisors of the election, should be protected not to hijack the ballot boxes from them and render all the results useless. Some of us in PDP, are not in support of this development, for the progress of the State, and for the people to do their will. Don’t expose my identity. APC must act very fast and now”, the source warned.

According to him, since all efforts to thwart the primary election through the Supreme Court injunction, and other cases failed against Fr. Alia to stop him from appearing on the ballot paper, as the only way to impose the party’s Candidate, Titus Uba, on the people, is to ensure that the rerun is aborted, is the last option left for the desperate politicians sponsoring this evil against the people.

We, therefore, called on all the security agencies in the State, manned with the responsibility of protecting lives and property, as well as the electorates, to ensure a hitch free of the rerun election, to be on alert, and proactive, not to leave any stone unturned, for the success of the rescheduled ELECTION, between 1st and 2nd February, 2023, in Gboko, Gwer-East, Gwer-West, Guma, Katsina-Ala, Logo, Makurdi, Otukpo, Ukum, Tarka, and Vandeikya local governments, respectively.

DONALD KUMUN,

Deputy Director of Communications (Public Affairs), Alia/Ode 2023 Governorship Campaign Organization, Benue State.

January 31, 2023.

Ngutor (

)