PDP: Peter Obi Reveals Why He’s Suspending His Campaign In Jos

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate for the Labour Party, has said that he will be pausing his campaign in Jos out of respect for the PDP supporters who were recently killed in Jos. To refresh your memory, PDP supporters were involved in an accident at a rally that was conducted in Jos, and according to reports, the event resulted in the loss of several people’s lives.

As a response to the tragic event, Peter Obi was addressing students in Jos at the time of a town hall meeting when he urged that the students observe a moment of silence in honor of the PDP supporters who had passed away.

He stated that the individuals who passed away are all Nigerians, despite the fact that their political affiliations might have been different.

He said;

“At this stage can you stand up for a one minute silence. As you know, a few days ago, PDP had a campaign here and there was an accident and we lost about 15 or 16 Nigerians. They’re Nigerians, they’re not members of Labour Party but they’re all people, we love them and we need to observe silence.”

Following the minute of silence, he broke his quiet and announced that he would be pausing his campaign for a few days out of respect for the PDP supporters who had been killed.

He said;

“We’ve done so many things in the past, we’ll stop campaign because of their loss for a few days in Jos, that is the type of family we want to build. We don’t want to discriminate against Nigerians.”

Mayor96 (

)