PDP PCC speaks after Wike failed to named preferred presidential candidate

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor Nyesom Wike’s refusal to follow through on his commitment to choose his preferred presidential candidate, in the eyes of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) in Rivers State, is a sign of his lack of integrity.

Leloonu Nwibubasa, the state-based PDP PCC spokesman, predicted that on February 25, 2023, PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar would easily gain the support of the people of Rivers.

“Wike’s (Wike’s) inability to specify which candidate he prefers—as was made clear to the public in January—serves as yet another illustration of his level of instability and incoherence.

His moral character is revealed by his incapacity to support his claims with actions. “So, for us, it is problematic that we have a governor who says one thing and does the other,” Nwibubasa is reported as saying by Punch on Thursday.

What did you think of this Post?

Kindly leave feedback in the comments section below.

Skyfree (

)