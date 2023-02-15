NEWS

PDP, Only Party With Solution To Nigeria's Problems, says Akindele

The Lagos State Deputy Governorship Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Funke Akindele says the party will make the Ikorodu area attractive to local and foreign investors if elected in the forthcoming election.

Akindele said this at a youth programme organised by the Lagos Youths Movement (LYM) in Alimosho area of Lagos.

She charged the youths to vote PDP candidates across board, saying voting the Lagos PDP governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor) is synonymous to voting for good governance in the state.

Akindele explained that Lagos was a blessed state that needed to be governed by people who had made their mark in the private sector, saying that herself and Jandor were employers of labour with enough managerial experience and capacity for Lagos governace.

