PDP Needs Overhauling, I Have Criticized Them Enough – Fayose

The former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has criticized his political party,the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and described it as a party that needs to straighten things out.

Ayodele Fayose stated that the PDP needs overhauling. He went on to say that he has criticized the party enough. Ayodele Fayose made this statement during an interview where he was asked about his current status in the PDP.

According to Ayodele Fayose,there are some people in the PDP who are calling for others to be suspended, however, Ayodele Fayose wondered how many people are still in the PDP to warrant calls for expulsion.

Speaking further,. Ayodele Fayose noted that those who are calling for the expulsion of Nyesom Wike from the PDP are doing so at their own peril. Ayodele Fayose revealed that pressure is being mounted on the Acting National Chairman of PDP to suspend people like Wike and himself (Fayose), but the Chairman has not done so yet. Ayodele Fayose also alleged that PDP is currently struggling financially.

Watch From The 13th Second Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)