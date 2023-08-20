PDP National Youth Leader, Kadade reveals what may happen if the tribunal removes President Tinubu

Muhammed Kadade, the national youth leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), spoke on Saturday in anticipation of the ruling of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal (PEPT). In a video posted on TWITTER, Kadade stated that there would be no catastrophic consequences if President Tinubu is removed by the tribunal.

In his own words, He said: “The presidential election petition tribunal has concluded its hearing, and justice remains the fulcrum of which human civilization revolves.

“Justice grants legitimacy to leadership and governance. Without justice, public affairs shall rot in crime. Our justice system remains the point of last hope, after which the fate of our great nation shall either be good or in vain.

“As the nation awaits its fate and legitimacy pronouncement, let us all be in the hope that the fate of our great nation is not doomed.

“Heaven will not fall if the election is nullified. Therefore, we call on the Tribunal to grant the ultimate justice by declaring the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the legitimate winner of the 2023 presidential election”.

However, he asserted that Atiku was the rightful winner of the 2023 presidential election. Kadade emphasized that the tribunal’s decision would have a significant impact on the future of the nation. Expressing dissatisfaction with the current economic difficulties, he criticized President Tinubu’s lack of experience in leadership and governance.

The Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal (PEPT) has been cautioned against making a verdict that could lead to unrest in the country. Great Jonathan, the spokesperson for the Diaspora Action for Democracy in Africa (DADA), issued this warning during a press conference in Abuja on August 17.

He emphasized that the judiciary has the power to prevent Nigeria from descending into chaos. Jonathan also stated that the electorate, who know who they voted for, are eagerly awaiting the court’s decision as they have faith in the legal system.

It should be noted that Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party are currently challenging President Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 presidential election before the court.

The Video

https://twitter.com/i/status/1692445065296114008

