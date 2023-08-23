PDP National Chairman, Zonal Chairman, Others Asked Me To Accept Appointment; I Have Evidence – Wike

The immediate past Governor of Rivers State and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has revealed why the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would never sanction him for serving as Minister under the administration of the All Progressive Congress (APC); after he revealed that the Chairman of the National Working Committee (NWC), the Zonal Chairman, the Rivers Chapter of PDP Chairman, Rivers Governor, and Senate Minority Leader, had asked him to accept the Ministerial appointment offered by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The FCT Minister had said, “Before this appointment came, i wrote to the National party Chairman, i wrote to the Minority Leaders of the House of Representatives and Senate, i wrote to the Zonal Chairman of the party, i wrote to my State Chairman, i wrote to my Governor; all of them wrote me back, ‘accept it’. I have evidence.”

Forward video to 29:53 – https://www.youtube.com/live/DrJn86uWjP8?feature=share

Wike, who addressed the press after he was inaugurated as the Minister of FCT, said the rumours that have been going around that the main opposition party would sanction him should be disregarded. According to him, he had reached out to the National Chairman and other relevant stakeholders before Tinubu offered him the appointment; and they had asked him to go ahead to serve in the former Lagos governor’s cabinet.

Wike, who indirectly slammed the Presidential Candidate of the PDP, went further to say that there won’t be vendetta during his time as FCT Minister. According to him, his vendetta is at the polling unit. He, however, said if the PDP does not have certificate of occupancy for its National Secretariat in Abuja, he would still do his job as the Minister.

