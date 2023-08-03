PDP Mocks APC Over Emergence Of Ganduje As National Chairman

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated the All Progressives Congress (APC) for choosing the “ethically challenged” former Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, as its National Chairman.

The PDP said in an Abuja statement on Thursday that the APC’s choice of Ganduje as its National Chairman, despite the public corruption and bribery allegations against him, confirms that the APC is a “cesspit of corruption and a haven for thieves, bribe takers, and treasury looters.”

According to a statement signed by Hon. Debo Ologunagba, National Publicity Secretary of the party, appointing Ganduje, “notoriously referred to as “Gandola” by Nigerians over the infamous video of him stuffing his gown with US Dollar notes as bribe allegedly from a contractor, while serving as Governor of Kano State, validates that the APC is a putrid Party of embezzlers and charlatans.

“It also highlights the APC’s impunity and insensitivity to the demands of honesty, integrity, and moral rectitude expected of public office holders.”

“The PDP wishes to remind Nigerians that a forensic analysis conducted by the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) only last month confirmed that the content of the 2017 “Gandollar” viral video was not doctored.”

“It speaks volumes about the APC under Senator Bola Tinubu that Ganduje, who should ordinarily be facing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for alleged bribery, is rather crowned and rewarded with the position of APC National Chairman.”

The party also dismisses Ganduje’s claim that he will “hit the ground running” to assure his party’s win in the upcoming governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa. According to Daily trust.

“The PDP also reminds Ganduje of how he was humiliated by Nigerians and failed miserably as Co-Chairman of the APC National Campaign Council for the July 2022 Osun State Governorship election, which the PDP won overwhelmingly.” Indeed, a more catastrophic defeat awaits Ganduje and his APC in the governorship elections in Bayelsa, Kogi, and Imo states on November 11, 2023,” the PDP claimed.

