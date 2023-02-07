PDP, LP, NNPP combined can’t defeat APC, says Fashola

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has once again dragged the presidential candidates of People Democratic party, Labour Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party on social media. According to him, when Obi, Atiku and Kwankwaso were together, they were not enough, how can they be enough when they’re broken into three?

Fashola made this statement when he featured as a guest on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ on Monday night, where he expressed confidence that APC will sweep the 2023 general elections.

According to Babatunde Fashola, “Election, as we all say, see is a game of numbers. Isn’t it? But in those numbers, one of the cardinal problems that opposition has had is that they have divided. The main opposition today, LP, NNPP and PDP were one side in 2019.

“If you were not enough when you were together, how can you be enough when you are broken into three? Are you bringing more new people in from outside Nigeria? “- he added

Source: The Punch paper

