PDP lied on alleged stoning of buhari’s helicopter in Kano – Presidency

The President identified the widespread reporting of the stoning attack on President Muhammadu buhari’s helicopter in Kano State as an attempt to use the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) campaign to mislead the public about case file. . Several news outlets and often social media structures have said that outraged citizens threw stones at one of the helicopters carrying some of the president’s entourage when he visited Kano State during his visit. kingdom on Monday afternoon.

However, in response to the incident, the president said the account had become inaccurate because buhari had been invited to a ceremonial dinner at the Kano state government building at the time of the incident. Allegations that the story’s sponsors hope to enforce it. to force a wedge between authority and the celebration of power.

According to a statement supported by the President’s Senior Special Assistant for Publicity and Communications, the record of the said incident, with the assistance of law enforcement agencies, has become controversial. conflict between the Kano Road Transport Authority. (KAROTA) and hired thugs with the help of an unrecognized group.

However, the president punished the celebration of the pageant for violating public order, even though she became a minor.

“We have visible faux reviews of stone-pelting incident that passed off at Hotoro region of Kano at the day of the go to to the town with the aid of using President Muhammadu buhari on Monday, an incident, despite the fact that minor, that have to stand condemned with the aid of using all properly-that means residents.

“Facts on ground, as rendered with the aid of using the regulation enforcement agencies, communicate of a conflict among the nearby avenue delivery authorities, the Kano Road Transport Authority (KAROTA) and thugs employed with the aid of using a yet-to-be recognized group, that passed off whilst the President become being dealt with to a ceremonial dinner on the Government House, properly after he had completed his initiatives commissioning.

“The President become withinside the kingdom to paintings the development, protection and protection of the lives of not unusualplace residents and the satisfied factor approximately it become that the best humans of Kano State have been appreciative of him for the development the kingdom and the country at massive are making below him.

“The divisive rhetoric of an competition in a futile try and malign the photograph of the President and the applicants of the All Progressives Congress withinside the coming elections, and its determined wedge-using sports to motive a department among the birthday birthday celebration and the authorities isn`t what is going to provide them victory.

“A so-known as main competition birthday birthday celebration that controls 14 states, going into elections with 8 or 9 of the states in tow have to appearance inwards to look why their marketing campaign is flagging and destined to fail. Their failure is a predictable story with the help of many wise men,” he said.

He also alleges that the minors seen in the video of the incident, who drew the website visitors’ authorities into the confrontation, were aided by the political help. families and people sympathetic to terrorists.

“The stonebreakers seen in the video in the fight against the police by those visiting the site are innocent young men supported by politicians and sympathizers of terrorism. There is no neighborhood for violence in a democracy.

“The PDP must use the capabilities of the election campaign to present its views on a democracy. When issues can be resolved through negotiation, there is no neighborhood for stoning, arson and unruly behavior, as we have witnessed in several campaigns.

“It is equally dangerous for society, and it is the responsibility of political, social and non-secular leaders to succeed in telling misguided children to avoid the path of violence, which is contrary to the law. their personal futures.

“Finally, it must be said that the President has no longer lost his command and admiration in Kano. For those who maintain the border closure with him, they should understand that 60-70 transmitters The rice electricity incorporated in the city today might not have been near if he had allowed the free contraband to continue.” added the presidency.

Content created and supplied by: Yasardmajor

News )

