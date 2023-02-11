This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP Leaders Who Have Not Been Active Towards Atiku’s Presidential Ambition

Barely two weeks to the forthcoming presidential election, some presidential candidates have been seeking for the support of their loyalists across the country.

However, some leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, have not been active towards the ambition of the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Among the PDP leaders who has not been active towards the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar, is the former Governor of Plateau state, Jonah Jang.

It should be recalled that Jonah Jang withdraw his support for Atiku last year. It was reported by Premium Times, that Jonah Jang publicly announced the withdrawal of his support for Atiku’s presidential ambition and he has not been following him to campaign across the country.

It was also reported, that Jonah Jang refused to support Atiku’s presidential bid because the national chairman of the party, senator Iyorchia Ayu refused to resign his position as chairman of the party.

It should be recalled, that Jonah Jang is one of the PDP leaders in the north, supporting Nyesom Wike and other G-5 Governors, that are clamouring for the removal of senator Iyorchia Ayu as chairman of the party.

Meanwhile, the Governors have made up their minds that they will not support the presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, if the national chairman of the party, Iyorchia Ayu fails to resign his position.

Another PDP leader who has not been active towards Atiku’s presidential ambition, is the former Deputy national chairman of the party in southwest, chief Olabode George.

It was reported by the cable that Chief Bode George made it known to the public that he will not vote for the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

Bode George stated this while he was granted an interview on Arise TV. The PDP Leader said the crisis rocking the party, can be solved by giving the south what belongs to them.

It should be recalled that Chief Bode, George is also clamouring for the removal of senator Iyorchia Ayu, as the national chairman of the party.

