PDP lacks credentials to retain Power in Sokoto – Wamakko

Former Sokoto state Governor Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has urged electorates in Sokoto to push

out PDP from the Government House as the administration lacks the Credentials to remain in power.

Senator Wamakko made the remarks while addressing a mammoth crowd of PDP faithful at a campaign rally yesterday in Bodinga town.

He claimed that the PDP, the state’s ruling party, had failed the electorate during its eight years of mismanagement and had produced nothing to support its reelection.

The state has evolved into a yardstick for the measurements of poverty indices in Nigeria, with the slogan “What residents of Sokoto witnessed in the 8 years of PDP administration is hell and abject poverty.”

The APC is the party with a true agenda and manifestos to improve people’s welfare and steer the state in the correct path, so don’t give them your votes, you liars and cheats.

Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, the director general of the PDP’s gubernatorial campaign and the current minister of police affairs, promised that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will change the perception of government in Sokoto state to one that is inclusive.

He asserted that the administration’s failure to comprehend the aspirations and yearnings of its people is the root of the state’s current waves of poverty.

“Our party, the APC, and all of its candidates for the upcoming general elections have the capacity and credibility to run the state, as well as to give great and purposeful leadership free of nepotism and self-interest.”

Alhaji Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, an APC candidate for governor of the state and the most recent executive secretary of the Police trust funds, declared that if elected governor, he would give local government councils back their authority.

The one-man rule era in Sokoto state will soon come to an end, he added, as council areas would be made to operate and carry out projects that benefit people in rural areas.

If I’m elected as your next governor, I’ll work on eight priorities, including security, health, social welfare, potable water, education, reducing poverty, and reforming the civil service in accordance with best practises around the country.

“You are fully aware that the people’s Democratic Party PDP has destroyed the state, that our people live in abject poverty, and that the administration has done nothing to halt the trend in the last eight years,” the governor said.

Through the provision of interest-free soft loans for people to engage in worthwhile commercial endeavours, we will inject money into our economy so that our people can benefit, have a sense of humour, and have a feeling of belonging to our government.

Alhaji Isah Sadeeq Achida, the state party chairman, stated that the APC was not in Bodinga to campaign but rather to express gratitude to the locals for their unwavering support of the party.

“I am confident that our party and candidates would easily win the election with the support of Alhaji Sahabi Bojo, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, Alhaji Bello Sifawa, Nasiru Bobo, and a host of other APC veterans in the region,” said the candidate.

I urged APC supporters to continue working together in the effort to kick the PDP out of the Sokoto state government building on March 11, 2023. According to Vanguard report.

